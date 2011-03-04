BSkyB Ups 3D Capacity

Stills from a Panasonic 3D promo for Sky Movies. Images courtesy Sky Creative, BSkyB

In order to meet increasing stereoscopic 3D demand for content, global broadcasting giant, British Sky Broadcasting Corporation (BSkyB) expands its stereo 3D capacity with the purchase of two additional Mistika Post production systems working on a 64 TB SGO SAN, to enable powerful collaborative workflows.



BSkyB launched Sky 3D, Europe's first 3D TV channel, using the latest technology which included Mistika to create an incredible 3D experience, providing sports programmes, movies and entertainment into people's homes across the country. History was made in January last year, with the world's first live 3D sports broadcast, in which Mistika played a major role in the delivery. BSkyB continues to lead the way in TV entertainment with Sky 3D which is Europe's first 3D channel.



Mistika, which had already been placed at the heart of Sky Creative's pipeline, is vital for the creative team to meet high quality and time-sensitive stringent requirements which include editing, colour correction, geometry-alignment and producing material as quickly as possible.



The additional Mistika systems will play a crucial function in delivering an even more efficient workflow at BSkyB. One of the new systems is based at Sky Creative to work alongside the existing Mistika, with the other one installed in a different building for ingest and QC of stereo 3D content, demonstrating Mistika's speed and flexibility, between all three systems across two main locations.



