BSkyB Selects Grass Valley Ignite for 24/7 Sports News Channel
HILLSBORO, ORE. —Grass Valley announced that BSkyB has gone live with the Grass Valley Ignite Automated Production System to provide Sports Bulletins into its Sky News channel. The Ignite HD scalable solution integrates with BSkyB’s existing Grass Valley production solutions, including two LDK 8000 cameras and a Karrera Video Production Center switcher, as well as additional third-party technologies.
The file-based Ignite system delivers a single workflow and multi-distribution model. It integrates with BSkyB’s newsroom computer system and supports a range of third-party devices.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox