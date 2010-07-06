BSkyB chooses Grass Valley cameras, switchers for new Harlequin 1 facility

BSkyB (Sky) has awarded Grass Valley the contract for the key live production tools for its new sustainable broadcast facility in West London.

The contract includes 20 LDK 8000 Elite WorldCam multiformat HD cameras and five Kayenne video production centers. Sky's Harlequin 1 development is a sustainable broadcast facility that will provide studios, technical support and operational space for broadcast operations, Sky Sports and broadcast services.

Constructed on the campus of Sky's headquarters in Osterley, the building provides Sky with the opportunity to upgrade its entire technical infrastructure while reducing its environmental footprint.

When fully completed, Harlequin 1 will contain multiple HD production studios for programming including sports, light entertainment, music and game shows. Supporting these studios will be four audio mastering suites equipped to provide flexible 5.1-capable, multiplatform content production services and 45 craft edit suites.