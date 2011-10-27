Bruce Devlin Awarded SMPTE’s David Sarnoff Gold Medal



HOLLYWOOD: The Society of Motion Pictures and Television Engineers has announced that Bruce Devlin, chief technology officer of AmberFin and co-author of the MXF specification has been selected to receive the David Sarnoff Gold Medal Award. The international award will be presented by SMPTE President Peter Ludé, at the Society’s Honors and Awards Ceremony, during the SMPTE Technical Conference and Expo today at the Renaissance Hollywood Hotel.



The Sarnoff Award recognizes outstanding contributions to the development of new techniques or equipment which have contributed to the improvement of the engineering phases of television technology, including large venue presentations.



Devlin has been working in the media industry for 25 years. In his career he has designed RF antennas, circuit boards, FPGAs, ASICs, hardware systems, video algorithms, compression algorithms, software applications, software systems and media workflows. He has worked for the BBC, Thomson, Snell & Wilcox and is currently the CTO of AmberFin where he leads their technology strategy.



Devlin is an alumni of Queens’ College, Cambridge, England, a member of the IABM, a fellow of SMPTE, has won many technology awards, author of many patents, major contributor to the design of MXF and has written books and standards that help to drive the professional media industry forwards.



