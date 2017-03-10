Brownsill Named TSL Audio Product Manager

Stephen Brownsill



MARLOW, ENGLAND—Broadcast equipment manufacturer TSL Products is bringing in Stephen Brownsill to take on the role of audio product manager. Brownsill will be tasked with defining and directing TSL’s flagship audio product range.

The most recent stop for Brownsill prior to joining TSL was as a solutions architect – products at Grass Valley. He also previously worked for Fox Kids Europe as the broadcast operations manager as well as a stint at Williams Grand Prix Engineering as IT and AV manager.

In his new role, Brownsill will report Mark Davies, director of products and technology.