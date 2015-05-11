Broadway Video Calls on Aspera for Content Distribution

ARMONK, N.Y. – Aspera is ready for its big Broadway debut, Broadway Video that is. Aspera, an IBM company that focuses on transport technologies, has been tapped by Broadway Video as its exclusive provider of high-speed file transfer for bi-coastal productions and content distribution to VOD and OTT providers.

Broadway Video went with Aspera Shares and faspex transport technology to improve production and distribution capabilities between its New York and Los Angeles production studios.

Aspera Shares consolidates access and browsing for projects with a security model that combines authorization, user management and access control. It’s Web interface provides transparent access to content anywhere. Aspera’s faspex enables ad-hoc ingest during on location shoots and final digital package delivery to distribution platforms.

Established in 1979 in New York, Broadway Video is an independent studio that produces and distributes comedic content.