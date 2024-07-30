Broadcasters Transmit Paris Olympics HDR Coverage in 56 U.S. NextGen TV Markets, Says Pearl TV

PARIS—Television viewers in 56 U.S. markets have access to coverage of the Paris Olympics in High Dynamic Range (HDR) thanks to broadcasters and NextGen TV, Pearl TV, a business organization of eight of the largest U.S. television groups, said today.

In total, about 73 million U.S. households live in markets where NextGen TV signals are now transmitted with HDR video.

Some 12,000 NextGen TV sets and ATSC 3.0 accessory devices, such as 3.0 set-top boxes for legacy DTVs, are being sold to Americans daily, it said.

In all, broadcasters in 67 U.S. markets are transmitting a NextGen TV signal in HDR (not all are NBC affiliates or O&Os, thus the difference).

Local markets were NextGen TV in HDR is available include:

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, N.Y.

Atlanta, Ga.

Austin, Texas

Baltimore, Md.

Baton Rouge, La.

Birmingham, Ala.

Boston, Mass.

Buffalo, N.Y.

Champaign-Springfield-Decatur, Ill.

Charleston-Huntington, W.V.

Charleston, S.C.

Chicago, Ill.

Cincinnati, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio

Dayton, Ohio

Denver, Colo.

Des Moines-Ames, Iowa

El Paso, Texas

Flint-Saginaw-Bay City, Mich.

Fresno-Visalia, Calif.

Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo-Battle Creek, Mich.

Green Bay-Appleton, Wisc.

Greensboro-High Point-Winston Salem, N.C.

Greenville-Spartanburg, SC-Asheville, N.C.

Hartford-New Haven, Conn.

Honolulu, Hawaii

Indianapolis, Ind.

Las Vegas, Nev.

Little Rock-Pine Bluff, Ark.

Los Angeles, Calif.

Louisville, Ky.

Miami - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

Minneapolis - St. Paul, Minn.

Mobile, AL-Pensacola, Fla.

Myrtle Beach-Florence, S.C.

Nashville, Tenn.

New Orleans, La.

New York, N.Y.

Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News, Va.

Oklahoma City, Okla.

Omaha, Nebr.

Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne, Fla.

Philadelphia, Pa.

Pittsburgh, Pa.

Portland-Auburn, Maine

Portland, Ore.

Raleigh-Durham, N.C.

Reno, Nev.

Richmond-Petersburg, Va.

Roanoke-Lynchburg, Va.

Rochester, N.Y .

Sacramento, Calif.

Salt Lake City, Utah

San Antonio, Texas

San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, Calif.

Seattle-Tacoma, Wash.

Shreveport, La.

South Bend-Elkhart, Ind.

Springfield-Holyoke, Mass.

Springfield, Mo.

St. Louis, Mo.

Syracuse, N.Y.

Tampa-St Petersburg-Sarasota, Fla.

Tucson, Ariz.

Washington, D.C.

West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce, Fla.

Wichita - Hutchinson, Kans.

More information is available on the Pearl TV website .