Broadcasters Transmit Paris Olympics HDR Coverage in 56 U.S. NextGen TV Markets, Says Pearl TV
Some 73 million viewers in the United States live in markets where NextGen TV in HDR is available
PARIS—Television viewers in 56 U.S. markets have access to coverage of the Paris Olympics in High Dynamic Range (HDR) thanks to broadcasters and NextGen TV, Pearl TV, a business organization of eight of the largest U.S. television groups, said today.
In total, about 73 million U.S. households live in markets where NextGen TV signals are now transmitted with HDR video.
Some 12,000 NextGen TV sets and ATSC 3.0 accessory devices, such as 3.0 set-top boxes for legacy DTVs, are being sold to Americans daily, it said.
In all, broadcasters in 67 U.S. markets are transmitting a NextGen TV signal in HDR (not all are NBC affiliates or O&Os, thus the difference).
Local markets were NextGen TV in HDR is available include:
- Albany-Schenectady-Troy, N.Y.
- Atlanta, Ga.
- Austin, Texas
- Baltimore, Md.
- Baton Rouge, La.
- Birmingham, Ala.
- Boston, Mass.
- Buffalo, N.Y.
- Champaign-Springfield-Decatur, Ill.
- Charleston-Huntington, W.V.
- Charleston, S.C.
- Chicago, Ill.
- Cincinnati, Ohio
- Columbus, Ohio
- Dayton, Ohio
- Denver, Colo.
- Des Moines-Ames, Iowa
- El Paso, Texas
- Flint-Saginaw-Bay City, Mich.
- Fresno-Visalia, Calif.
- Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo-Battle Creek, Mich.
- Green Bay-Appleton, Wisc.
- Greensboro-High Point-Winston Salem, N.C.
- Greenville-Spartanburg, SC-Asheville, N.C.
- Hartford-New Haven, Conn.
- Honolulu, Hawaii
- Indianapolis, Ind.
- Las Vegas, Nev.
- Little Rock-Pine Bluff, Ark.
- Los Angeles, Calif.
- Louisville, Ky.
- Miami - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.
- Minneapolis - St. Paul, Minn.
- Mobile, AL-Pensacola, Fla.
- Myrtle Beach-Florence, S.C.
- Nashville, Tenn.
- New Orleans, La.
- New York, N.Y.
- Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News, Va.
- Oklahoma City, Okla.
- Omaha, Nebr.
- Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne, Fla.
- Philadelphia, Pa.
- Pittsburgh, Pa.
- Portland-Auburn, Maine
- Portland, Ore.
- Raleigh-Durham, N.C.
- Reno, Nev.
- Richmond-Petersburg, Va.
- Roanoke-Lynchburg, Va.
- Rochester, N.Y .
- Sacramento, Calif.
- Salt Lake City, Utah
- San Antonio, Texas
- San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, Calif.
- Seattle-Tacoma, Wash.
- Shreveport, La.
- South Bend-Elkhart, Ind.
- Springfield-Holyoke, Mass.
- Springfield, Mo.
- St. Louis, Mo.
- Syracuse, N.Y.
- Tampa-St Petersburg-Sarasota, Fla.
- Tucson, Ariz.
- Washington, D.C.
- West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce, Fla.
- Wichita - Hutchinson, Kans.
More information is available on the Pearl TV website.
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.