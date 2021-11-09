Broadcasters Foundation Launches Year-End Giving Campaign

NEW YORK—The Broadcasters Foundation of America has launched its annual year-end giving campaign, with an appeal for tax-deductible donations that will allow the Foundation to continue providing financial assistance to those in broadcasting who need it most.

This year’s plea for donations follows a year-and-a-half of several cancelled fundraising events due to the COVID 19 pandemic that has also forced more broadcasters than ever to reach out for monthly or emergency relief.

The Broadcasters Foundation will award more than $1.8 million in monthly and one-time emergency grants in 2021, the group said. Monthly grants have increased 75% and more than 500 emergency grants have been awarded since 2017. Over the past 20 years, the Broadcasters Foundation has distributed more than $15 million to broadcasters in need.

A 501(c)3 charity, the Broadcasters Foundation is the only organization dedicated exclusively to delivering financial aid to broadcasters and their families whose lives have been upended by tragic illness, accident, or catastrophe. Personal donations to the Guardian Fund and corporate contributions to the Angel Initiative can be made at www.broadcastersfoundation.org/donate .

“Our grant recipients are hard-working broadcasters from across the country and from all size markets, who have been hit by challenging, often life-altering circumstances,” stated Scott Herman, chairman of the Broadcasters Foundation of America. “With the support and generosity of the people in our industry, we can help your colleagues and their families get through their toughest times.”

“Requests for assistance have escalated at a significant rate over the past several years,” added Jim Thompson, co-president of the Broadcasters Foundation. “Combined with the cancellation of several fundraising events due to the pandemic, personal and corporate donations are vital to continuing our charitable mission of disbursing financial aid to those in your industry who need it most.”

Co-president of the Broadcasters Foundation, Tim McCarthy, said “As I become more involved with the day-to-day operations of the Broadcasters Foundation, I am in awe of the generosity of those in our business who give back by supporting our mission. I would ask everyone who has not contributed in the past to please join our cause and help your colleagues in need.”