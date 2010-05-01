The BroadcastAsia2010 exhibition and conference takes place 15-18 June in Singapore. As broadcasters start to look at investing again, the conversion from analog to digital will gain speed. Content providers are also looking at new distribution channels, including hybrid broadcast and broadband, that can enable new interactive services.

BroadcastAsia has become the primary show for the Asia-Pacific region. It stands out as an international show rather than the many regional shows with a national focus. Along with NAB and IBC, being an international show attracts vendors as exhibitors rather than the local distributors, which is often the case at national shows.

China, Korea, Singapore and the United States will all have country pavilions. From Europe, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom will feature exhibitors in their respective pavilions.

BroadcastAsia has become the networking opportunity for engineers and middle managers from the Asia-Pacific region who do not have the opportunity to make the long journeys to NAB or IBC.

The theme is “Integrating Technologies, Experiencing Content,” and the show will feature new 3-D and digital signage clusters, the latest digital and HD equipment and integrated workflow solutions for the broadcasting, production and post-production industries. The event will also bring together industry leaders to explore new revenue models and strategic partnerships.

Technology Trails will cover specialist subject areas such as computer graphics/post-production workflow, digital media asset management, HD technology and professional audio.

With Asia the center for the CE vendors who are driving the mobile and 3-D revolutions, expect to see both these topics given full coverage. The 3-D cluster will focus on the acquisition process and streaming platforms. Sports, movies and gaming are genres that the industry expects will become popular in the living room, and the FIFA World Cup coming in June will surely act as the catalyst to dramatically increase the pace of content development.

Alongside the exhibition, BroadcastAsia always runs comprehensive technical conferences with papers on file-based workflows, DVB standards and 3-D. The move to IP delivery is transforming the service provision, and the interactive nature of IP enables the introduction of social networking to broadcasters' service provisions.

The business side will explore the impact of social media and multiplatform delivery. In the session “The New TV Model,” speakers will explore delivery over IP, DTT successes in Europe and the management of HD rollout.

BroadcastAsia2010 runs concurrently with the CommunicAsia2010 communications and IT show. The events take place at the Singapore Expo.

Seebroadcast-asia.comfor further details.