BroadcastAsia: Broadcast Pix to Demo Granite HD Production System



Regional partners plan to showcase several new products from Broadcast Pix at BroadcastAsia in Singapore, June 15-18, including the Granite line — its new flagship line-up of HD live-video production systems.



Broadcast Pix said it's focusing a lot on Asian markets right now because the markets still require a diverse array of available options — ranging from analog to hybrid to full HD broadcast systems.



Granite combines a new (1080p-ready) HD Granite switcher with an HD Granite server that taps into the company's Fluent-brand software. The switcher is designed to allow users to create live HD video at a relatively low overall "constant system delay" of 33ms — including picture-in-picture, format and aspect conversion, as well as graphics.



Broadcast Pix said its new switcher will provide simultaneous multi-definition SDI I/O for 1080i, 720p, and SD sources, and is upgradable to 1080p. The unit houses 11 HD/SD-SDI video inputs (expandable to 22), and has the equivalent of 14 more inputs — including a clip channel with key, two animation channels with key, and four graphic channels with key.



