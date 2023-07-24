Broadcast Solutions to Bring Two OB Trucks to IBC

BINGEN, Germany—Broadcast Solutions, one of Europe’s largest media systems integration groups, will bring two of its recently completed outside broadcast trucks to IBC2023 between Sept. 15 to 18 at RAI Amsterdam.

The trucks can be seen in the outside exhibit area 0.A01.

One of the trucks is a large articulated truck custom built for SuperSport; the second unit is a fixed-chassis 12 camera unit based on the Broadcast Solutions Streamline family to be delivered to Remotion.

During IBC2023, Broadcast Solutions will also be demoing its innovative meshLINK wireless transmission system.

SuperSport IP2 is the second unit supplied to the South African broadcaster, following the IP1 unit in June of this year. The company’s intelligent design process allowed it to pack as many as 19 workplaces into the single-expanding trailer.

The SuperSport IP2 is fitted out with Sony cameras and production switcher, Calrec audio, Vizrt graphics and EVS replays. Internally, IP2 is all IP, with SNP processors from Imagine Communications for SDI/IP conversion.

Like the SuperSport vehicle, the second OB truck from Broadcast Solutions on display at IBC, the Remotion S8L, is fully Ultra HD capable.

The Remotion S8L unit is built on an 18 ton MAN chassis, with bespoke coachbuilding and internal layout to support 10 to 12 workplaces, including cameras by Grass Valley, a Sony production switcher, Lawo audio console and Riedel intercom. Despite extended delivery times for the basic vehicle, thanks to the flexible standard format, Broadcast Solutions was able to complete the project in less than 11 months.

Both vehicles use the hi human interface management layer from Broadcast Solutions. This radical new approach to system control, which emphasizes simple and intuitive operation as well as comprehensive automation, will be demonstrated on the Broadcast Solutions dedicated hi human interface stand inside IBC2023, 10.D41, the company said.

During IBC2023, the company will also be demonstrating the meshLINK high quality wireless video transmission platform in the outside exhibits area.

Developed by Broadcast Solutions, this transforms wireless camera planning and execution through the use of an IP mesh network. Each unit acts as a transmitter, receiver and repeater at the same time, and multiple cameras operate on the same frequency. It provides excellent image quality through the use of H.265 encoding, at up to 4k Ultra HD, with connectivity either over 12G SDI or 2SI.

The outside exhibition location will also include partner companies Thum + Mahr, Birds Camera Solutions and TVC.

“We are showing two outside broadcast trucks at IBC this year, because we continue to see strong business in sport and entertainment,” said Stefan Breder, CEO of Broadcast Solutions. “Through our Streamline products and our bespoke designs we meet any requirement, from a simple SNG van to the biggest truck in the world.

“Those same system integration and construction skills are also used in the many fixed facilities we build for our clients,” Breder added. “We draw on our long and successful experience to understand our clients’ real requirements and develop technology-agnostic solutions that best meet their commercial, creative and engineering needs. IBC is a great opportunity to showcase our skills and discuss future projects.”

Visit Broadcast Solutions at outside area 0.A01 and stand 10.D41 at IBC2023.