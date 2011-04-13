Broadcast Pix adds 120-hour HD clip store (with stereo audio) to Granite production systems

Broadcast Pix unveiled the latest version of its Granite integrated production system software (v 1.3), which is available for 50Hz and 60Hz Granite users as a free download. The new software adds Fluent Clip Store to the system’s suite of built-in workflow tools, making it ideal for producing a variety of live events.

The new Fluent Clip Store holds up to 120 hours of HD clips and supports 1920x1080 .MOV and .MP4 files. The upgrade also provides stereo audio output for both Fluent Clip Store and Animation Store.

This tight integration of the Fluent Clip Store allows operators of the Granite system to access audio and video clips from the switcher’s control panel — with file names displayed on “PixButtons.” In Fluent Multi-View, clip thumbnails appear along with file names and metadata, while active clips play in real time and display a clip counter. Clips are easily imported to Granite using Fluent Watch-Folders and begin playing automatically on the transition to air.

The Granite system features Fluent Macros, a file-based switcher macro memory system that allows clips to be combined with switcher moves and graphics file recalls. It also includes a built-in content server that can store up to 2TB of clips, animations and graphics, and can be ordered in a RAID array for redundancy and additional reliability.

Version 1.3 also provides stereo audio output for the new Fluent Clip Store and the Granite’s existing Fluent Animation Store through XLR connectors in the rear of the main frame. The system’s dedicated Fluent Animation Store is ideal for animated backgrounds, logos, or transitions. Animations can be created on the built-in Inscriber CG or uploaded from external programs such as Adobe After Effects.