Broadcast Engineering announces 2011 NAB Show Pick Hit winners
Broadcast Engineering has announced the winners of its Pick Hits awards for the 2011 NAB Show. With a long history, Pick Hits are the most prestigious technical awards given at the NAB Show. A panel of independent judges toured the show floor for three days, looking for innovative products and technology. The judges then met to make their selections based on several criteria, including the technical and financial improvements the products can bring to a facility's operation. Our editors and publishers have no vote in the selection process.
Congratulations to the following manufacturers for their creative technology solutions!
*Subject to verification
Adobe Creative Suite 5.5 software
Atomos Samurai recorder, monitor and playback device
Blackmagic Design ATEM Television Studio production switcher
Blackmagic Design HyperDeck Studio recorder for SSD
Convergent Design Gemini 4:4:4 HD recorder
Decimator Design MD-DUCC down/up/crossconverter
DK-Technologies DK Meter audio loudness meter
Ensemble Designs Avenue Flexible Matrix Router
Evertz OvertureRT LIVE channel in a box
Grass Valley MediaFUSE 2.0 content repurposing
Hoodman ruggedized SDHC memory card
IBM LTFS archive tape file system
Integrated Microwave Technologies Nucomm Newscoder 4 A/V encoder
Integrated Microwave Technologies RF Central microLite HD Elite System
Leader LV5770 multi-monitor
Livetouch Broadcast Solutions multitouch station/studio graphics system
Panasonic AG-AF100 AVCHD camcorder
Penta HD 2line Pro PDP-24W LCD monitor
Phabrix Rx test instrument system
RadiantGrid New Media Automation Platform
Ross Video Carbonite mid-size production switcher
SAN Solutions ArtiSAN DR-4100 dual channel DDR
Signal Telecommunications Signal-RapidFI 3G/4G backhaul
Sony BVM-E250 OLED monitor
Sony SR-R1000 storage unit
Sony PWM-F3K camcorder
Sound Devices USBPre 2 USB sound mixer
Volicon Observer TS logging recorder
WideOrbit WO Master Control broadcast automation
Wohler AMP2-16V A/V processing monitor
Wohler Presto router
Zixi video delivery cloud
