Broadcast Engineering announces 2011 NAB Show Pick Hit winners

Broadcast Engineering has announced the winners of its Pick Hits awards for the 2011 NAB Show. With a long history, Pick Hits are the most prestigious technical awards given at the NAB Show. A panel of independent judges toured the show floor for three days, looking for innovative products and technology. The judges then met to make their selections based on several criteria, including the technical and financial improvements the products can bring to a facility's operation. Our editors and publishers have no vote in the selection process.

Congratulations to the following manufacturers for their creative technology solutions!

*Subject to verification

Adobe Creative Suite 5.5 software

Atomos Samurai recorder, monitor and playback device

Blackmagic Design ATEM Television Studio production switcher

Blackmagic Design HyperDeck Studio recorder for SSD

Convergent Design Gemini 4:4:4 HD recorder

Decimator Design MD-DUCC down/up/crossconverter

DK-Technologies DK Meter audio loudness meter

Ensemble Designs Avenue Flexible Matrix Router

Evertz OvertureRT LIVE channel in a box

Grass Valley MediaFUSE 2.0 content repurposing

Hoodman ruggedized SDHC memory card

IBM LTFS archive tape file system

Integrated Microwave Technologies Nucomm Newscoder 4 A/V encoder

Integrated Microwave Technologies RF Central microLite HD Elite System

Leader LV5770 multi-monitor

Livetouch Broadcast Solutions multitouch station/studio graphics system

Panasonic AG-AF100 AVCHD camcorder

Penta HD 2line Pro PDP-24W LCD monitor

Phabrix Rx test instrument system

RadiantGrid New Media Automation Platform

Ross Video Carbonite mid-size production switcher

SAN Solutions ArtiSAN DR-4100 dual channel DDR

Signal Telecommunications Signal-RapidFI 3G/4G backhaul

Sony BVM-E250 OLED monitor

Sony SR-R1000 storage unit

Sony PWM-F3K camcorder

Sound Devices USBPre 2 USB sound mixer

Volicon Observer TS logging recorder

WideOrbit WO Master Control broadcast automation

Wohler AMP2-16V A/V processing monitor

Wohler Presto router

Zixi video delivery cloud