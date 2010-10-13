British Retailer Slashes price for 50-inch 3DTV

LONDON: British electronic retailer Currys came out with a sub-dime 50-inch 3DTV set this week. The chain’s 500 or so Currys and PC World stores are offering the Samsung PN50C680 plasma 3DTV set for £999.99 (US$1,584), a knock-off of around £300 (US$475). But wait! There’s more. The retailer is throwing in a free 3D Blu-ray player valued at £199 (US$315) and two free sets of 3D shutter glasses.



The retailer announced the deal in anticipation of the holidays. The same set is actually cheaper at Amazon, at $1,439, but the price does not include a Blu-ray player nor does it appear to include glasses. The cheapest price for the set from online retailers serving the U.S., market appears to be $1,219 from East Coast TVs in Linden, N.J. East Coast is advertising free shipping and a variety of extended warranties from $99 to $299. It’s not clear if glasses are included with the set.



On the high end of the spectrum, computer parts site Ambry.com is offering a set described by Google’s product search as “refurbished” at $2,049.55. A total of 16 online retailers are listed as offering the model.



Amazon today sent out an e-mailer offering a 46-inch 1080p LCD 3DTV set, the LN46C750, for $1,292. By comparison, a new Samsung UN40B7000 40-inch 1080p LED non-3D set is priced at $1,255. So for $37 more, buyers can get a 3D set with a bigger screen.