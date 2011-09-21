British Network ITV adopts Adobe Story for scriptwriting

Adobe Systems announced at IBC 2011 that leading U.K. broadcaster ITV has selected Adobe Story, an online and offline collaborative script development tool, to manage pre-production of over 500 episodes per year of ITV’s popular programs Coronation Street and Emmerdale.

ITV will use Story to combine scripting and production scheduling, as well as bringing metadata to the heart of the creative process. Adobe Story integrates directly with Premiere Pro CS5.5 and other Adobe software to streamline the planning and pre-production phases. As the script is drafted, Adobe Story creates an efficient workflow and reduces production costs by automatically turning script content into relevant metadata that travels with the content and can be used throughout the Adobe digital video workflow.