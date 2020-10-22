Brightcove Rebrand Updates Company’s Look, Mission

BOSTON—Brightcove has undergone a rebrand that the company says solidifies its mission to own the video platform conversation globally, serving as the voice on how video is hosted, shared, monetized and experienced, while achieving customers’ goals through its technology.

Brightcove says its new identity is a representation of its efforts to push the boundaries of what’s possible in video, establishing a continued dedication to help tell its customers stories. In addition, Brightcove has updated its logo, with the company describing it as a “bold new graphic identity.”

“This is a pivotal time for our industry, and the need for video will remain an anchor for brands who understand the power it can deliver to unite, engage and communicate,” said Jeff Ray, CEO of Brightcove. “Our customers represent some of the most innovative companies in the world, and we’re proud to partner with them to own the moments that matter. This brand evolution reflects who we are today, our ambitions for the future and our commitment to the companies who place video at the center of their business.”

In addition to news of the rebrand, Brightcove shared its Q3 2020 earnings, which surpassed what it says was record-setting Q2 results, with video views up 46% year-over-year and global time spent watching video having increased 47%.