Brightcove, LG Electronics partner on Smart TV online video initiative

Brightcove and LG Electronics (LG) are partnering to expand online video distribution to LG NetCast-based Smart TVs, the companies announced Feb. 23.

The partnership will allow more than 2700 Brightcove customers worldwide to extend the reach of their online video initiatives to the living room.

The LG Smart TV platform gives media companies and brand marketers a way to deliver programming to the living room with control over user experience, programming and business operations, such as advertising and analytics. The new partnership will make it easy for Brightcove customers to publish and distribute their video content to the LG Smart TV platform, while also giving nontraditional TV programmers an easy route to the living room TV.

A functionally complete reference application to give Brightcove customers an advanced starting point for creating immersive LG Smart TV viewing experiences will be available later in the year, the company said.