Bright introduces software-only, file-based recording

Bright Technologies has announced a range of software-only, file-based recording products designed specifically for digital post and broadcast workflows.

The result of 18 months of development, the company said it has refocused its R&D efforts on core storage technologies and customer workflow. Available as stand-alone products, the new software-only products can be easily integrated into a user’s existing storage infrastructure.

The new software supports users working with multiple streams of uncompressed, real-time 4K or Internet streaming applications. Customers, who use Bright software, are free to choose storage hardware from their preferred supplier.

Bright said its storage products breathe new life into existing storage infrastructures by ensuring that the underlying hardware performs to its maximum capabilities at all times. Customers, the company said, will experience more flexibility and predictability in the way media is accessed and delivered.