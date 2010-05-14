Brigham Young University chooses Miranda for new HD truck

Brigham Young University Broadcasting (BYUB), owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS), has built a new 51ft HD mobile production truck, equipped with Miranda (http://www.miranda.com/) routing, interfacing and monitoring systems. BYUB is also a longtime user of Nvision routing systems.

The new truck was built by system integrators Diversified Systems and features eight HD cameras. It represents a key part of the broadcaster's plan to increase and improve content production for transmission to the 60 million households that tune in to BYU TV, KBYU and BYU TV International around the world.

The router on the new truck is a compact Nvision 8288 configured as a 144 x 288 matrix, as well as an Nvision 7256 audio router, configured as 240 x 224 AES and 16 x 32 analog video.

The signal processing is based on Densité interface modules. A combination of 2RU and 3RU Densité frames house more than 150 cards, including the XVP-3901 up/down/cross and audio processor, and the DAP-1781 digital audio processor. All the interfacing modules are supervised by an iControl monitoring system, which provides a graphical representation of the signal feeds.

In addition, 13 Kaleido-X16 multiviewers (16 x 2) are installed in the truck, along with a XEdit layout editor for managing the source sharing and layout presentation. A total of 80 sources are displayed across eight LCD panels in the production control room, 12 screens in the EVS/tape area, two screens in video shading, a single screen in audio, and a single monitor in engineering