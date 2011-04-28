Bridges to Receive Service to America Leadership Award



Award-winning actor Jeff Bridges has been chosen to receive this year’s Service to America Leadership Award.



Awarded by the NAB Education Foundation, it recognizes people and groups who work to improve the lives of others through public service, and is considered to be the organization’s highest honor.



Bridges’ noted contributions include his work to end hunger among children in America as founder of the End Hunger Network, and as a national spokesperson for Share our Strength's No Kid Hungry campaign. The End Hunger Network began in 1983 and works with members of the entertainment industry to create and support media projects, programs and events that raise awareness among the public. Bridges joined Share our Strength as spokesperson last year, the campaign operates with a goal to end childhood hunger in America by 2015.



With a decades-long career in television and film, Bridges has been nominated for six Academy Awards, and won an Oscar for Best Performance by an Actor for his role as Bad Blake in “Crazy Heart.” His most recent roles include grizzled U.S marshall Rooster Cogburn in the Coen Brothers’ “True Grit” and his reprisal of the role of game programmer Kevin Flynn in “TRON: Legacy.”



The honor will be presented to Bridges during the Celebration of Service to America event at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. on June 6th.



