Bridge Technologies to Debut Objective QoE Monitoring at the 2014 NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, Bridge Technologies will debut its Objective QoE (Quality of Experience) solution for QoE monitoring of broadcast and digital media delivery, with support for regionally inserted material.



Also new is the VB288 Content Extraction System for Objective QoE monitoring that delivers visual content extraction, status displays and alerts to a virtual videowall display that can be viewed through any Web browser. Running on a standard high-specification server, the VB288 can power displays of large numbers of HD H.264 channels in multiple browser windows.



Bridge Technologies will also show its next generation OTT Engine with MPEG-DASH support; a new PocketProbe app for OTT monitoring and analysis on Android and iOS devices; and the VB273 intelligent satellite redundancy switch for satellite uplinks.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10, 2014, with Exhibits from April 7-10, 2014. Bridge Technologies will be at booth SU9713.