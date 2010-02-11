Bridge Technologies expands VideoBRIDGE monitoring platform

At NAB 2010 Bridge Technologies will introduce the VB262 monitoring card for its VideoBRIDGE monitoring probes. The card provides a powerful real-time QAM/8VSB monitoring and alarm solution ideal for RF/cable/terrestrial/PBS operators. In combination with the VB220 controller, it is perfect for hybrid networks where IP is used as a carrier from the head-end to the regional edge-multiplexer/modulator/transmitter.

The built-in, round-robin functionality allows sequential analysis of multiple QAM or 8VSB multiplexes, making it possible to monitor the total broadcast contents of a cable transmission system using a single VB262. One or two VB262 modules can be specified in a chassis, allowing high density monitoring of up to 180 MPTS/SPTS multicasts in addition to the RF inputs.

Also at NAB, the VB262 DUAL QAM/8VSB input option card is designed for signal monitoring in DVB-C or hybrid DVB-C/IP networks. One VB262 module is capable of demodulating a multiplex for ETSI TR 101 290 fault detection and alarm generation in the full frequency band (44MHz-855 MHz).

See Bridge Technologies at NAB Show Booth SU4310.

