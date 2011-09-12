Brent Kennedy Joins Tech Service Team of Advanced Systems Group



EMERYVILLE, CALIF.: Advanced Systems Group, a West Coast video and film integration firm, has added Brent Kennedy to its Technical Services team, effective Aug. 16.



Kennedy previously served as media engineer and chief audio engineer at WTVI, the PBS member station in Charlotte, N.C. (DMA #23), for more than 15 years. He oversaw the station’s digital conversion in 1999-2000, including the design and installation of new studio production equipment and audio and video editing suites. He also redesigned and renovated the station’s edit suites in 2009 to an Apple Xsan/Final Cut Pro environment.



Kennedy will be based at the company’s Emeryville office.



