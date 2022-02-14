Breezeline Boosts Residential Broadband Speeds
By George Winslow published
Many customers saw their residential internet speeds double at no additional cost
QUINCY, Mass.—The nation’s eighth-largest cable operator, Breezeline, upgraded residential internet speeds on January 14th, doubling the speeds for many customers without any additional charges in select packages.
The speed increases were delivered automatically to more than 125,000 customers based on their internet package. The faster speeds are also available to new customers.
As a result of the move, Breezeline has boosted the speed of tiers with 50 Mbps Internet to 100 Mbps, and 100 Mbps Internet to 200 Mbps. Breezeline’s 400 Mbps Internet is now 500 Mbps.
With these faster and more powerful speeds, residents can now simultaneously work from home, stream and game online, with greatly enhanced performance and reliability, the company said.
“Whether it’s Valentine’s Day or any day of the year, we know our customers love to connect online with everything that’s important to them, so we’re excited to offer even faster speeds at the same price starting today,” said Heather McCallion, Breezeline’s vice president, products and programming. “We continue to invest in technology to make these speed upgrades possible for our customers.”
Breezeline offers residential speeds up to 1Gbps. Breezeline internet customers enjoy unlimited data, regardless of the speed they choose, the cable operator said.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.