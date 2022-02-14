Breezeline Boosts Residential Broadband Speeds

QUINCY, Mass.—The nation’s eighth-largest cable operator, Breezeline, upgraded residential internet speeds on January 14th, doubling the speeds for many customers without any additional charges in select packages.

The speed increases were delivered automatically to more than 125,000 customers based on their internet package. The faster speeds are also available to new customers.

As a result of the move, Breezeline has boosted the speed of tiers with 50 Mbps Internet to 100 Mbps, and 100 Mbps Internet to 200 Mbps. Breezeline’s 400 Mbps Internet is now 500 Mbps.

With these faster and more powerful speeds, residents can now simultaneously work from home, stream and game online, with greatly enhanced performance and reliability, the company said.

“Whether it’s Valentine’s Day or any day of the year, we know our customers love to connect online with everything that’s important to them, so we’re excited to offer even faster speeds at the same price starting today,” said Heather McCallion, Breezeline’s vice president, products and programming. “We continue to invest in technology to make these speed upgrades possible for our customers.”

Breezeline offers residential speeds up to 1Gbps. Breezeline internet customers enjoy unlimited data, regardless of the speed they choose, the cable operator said.