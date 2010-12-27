Boris FX adds 3D titling to Sony Vegas Pro 10

Boris FX, a provider of software technology for video and film production, has released its Continuum Complete v7.0.3 software for Sony Vegas Pro 10 HD editing software that features filters that provide 3D extrusion capabilities directly from the Vegas Pro timeline.

BCC v7.0.3 for Vegas Pro is a free update for BCC v7.x for Vegas Pro users. The v7.0.3 update is available for download from the Boris FX website.

These new filters include BCC Extruded Text, BCC Type-On Text, BCC Layer Deformer, BCC Extruded EPS and BCC Extruded Spline.

BCC Extruded Text is an OpenGL-accelerated 3D text generator with built-in 3D shatters and a warp deformer. Multiple 3D materials can be created from external image files featuring texture and bump maps as well as reflections. Each material can be individually saved as a preset and applied to the front, back, bevel or extrusion surface of the text object. The text object can be further deformed and animated with a number of deformers such as bend, taper, twist, shatter, ripple, pulse or curl.

BCC Type-On Text is 3D extruded text that can be animated in 3D space in a type-on or type-off fashion with each letter precisely interacting with the rest of the text in 3D. All 3D properties of the BCC Extruded Text filter are available in the Type-On effect.

BCC Layer Deformer allows users to warp any 2-D layer in 3D space with built-in 3D shatters and bend deformers. Users can create 3-D shapes such as fully or partially wrapped spheres and cylinders with multiple layers mapped onto the surfaces.

There’s also a BCC Optical Stabilizer that analyzes a shaky clip and adjusts the track’s position to compensate without requiring user-defined tracking points. This allows users to stabilize images where tracking data is unreliable. Users can also stabilize just a portion of a track to correct isolated camera bumps.