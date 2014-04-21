Blonder Tongue Wins Appeal in Ktech Patent Litigation

OLD BRIDGE, N.J.—Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. and its affiliate, R. L. Drake Holdings, LLC announced today that the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed the U.S. District Court ruling rendered in September 2013 in the patent infringement lawsuit initiated by Ktech Telecommunications, Inc. The Court of Appeals affirmed the District Court ruling that three Ktech patents relating to systems and methods for updating the channel information contained in digital television signals, U.S. Patent Nos. 6,785,903, 7,481,533 and 7,761,893, were invalid because they were rendered obvious by prior art.



“We’re pleased that the favorable ruling reached by the District Court has been affirmed and we can put this matter behind us,” said Robert J. Pallé, Jr., president of Blonder Tongue. “Blonder Tongue takes great pride in utilizing industry standards with appropriate licensing structures, and this verdict further fortifies our strategy, not only for us but also for the broader technical community.”

