Blonder Tongue Acquires Drake Canada



OLD BRIDGE, N.J.: Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. announced business alliances to better serve the Canadian CATV industry through its recent acquisition of R.L. Drake, LLC, including Drake Canada, and new distribution agreement with Incospec Communications Inc. Terms were not disclosed.



Drake Canada has provided solutions for the Canadian CATV market since 1985. Drake Canada provides access to products for the Canadian market, eliminating the burden and cost of additional freight from the United States, brokerage and remitting payment in U.S. currency. The new BT-Drake alliance provides Drake Canada access to engineering resources and an extensive array of products.



Blonder Tongue also entered into a distributor agreement with Incospec Communications Inc., an existing Drake distributor. For over 30 years, from their headquarters in Montreal, Incospec has been providing solutions to customers in North America and around the world.





