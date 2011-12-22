Blackmagic Upgrades HyperDeck Software



Blackmagic Design, which creates video editing products, says its HyperDeck Software Update 2.0 Public Beta, a new software update for its popular HyperDeck Studio that adds broadcast quality compressed 10-bit recording and playback to the Avid DNxHD format is available.



DNxHD is a broadcast industry standard for media files and adding native support for this compressed video format into HyperDeck Studio will allow longer recording times, lower media storage costs and full file format compatibility with Avid Media Composer systems, Blackmagic says. All media is recorded in MXF format, so it is available in Media Composer without any time-consuming import processing, the company says.



HyperDeck Software Update 2.0 public beta is available now, and will allow customers to update their HyperDeck Studio free of charge simply by connecting to their Mac OS X or Windows computer via USB, Blackmagic says.



The release of this software will allow customers to get the benefit of this new compressed video mode, and to help check compatibility with various third party software products while the format certification process is underway, according to the company.



HyperDeck Studio still includes support for perfect quality uncompressed 10-bit video, for the ultimate in high quality, mathematically perfect recording and playback, Blackmagic says. With this new software update, users will now be able to choose between uncompressed or DNxHD formats any time they need, depending on the work they are doing. DNxHD recording allows dramatically longer record durations from the same size solid state disk (SSD), and even the smallest size 64 GB disk that has a record duration of six minutes uncompressed can record for more than 40 minutes when used with DNxHD compressed video reducing the cost of using SSDs.



-- Government Video