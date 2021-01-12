Blackmagic Gear Captures ‘Stick Figure War’

HOLLYWOOD, Calif.—Building off the popularity of its 2016 video “Stick Figure Battle,” SoKrispyMedia recently produced a follow-up video, “Stick Figure War,” utilizing Blackmagic Design’s URSA Mini Pro 4.6K G2 and Micro Studio Camera 4K cameras, shooting in Blackmagic RAW.

“Stick Figure War” expanded upon the original “Stick Figure Battle,” which showed two students drawing battling stick figures on a classroom white board. The new video featured an entire classroom of students as well as visual effects.

The entire production was shot on Blackmagic’s URSA Mini Pro 4.6K G2. The crew used the camera’s high frame rate capabilities (60 fps) to prepare for necessary speed ramps in post-production. The Blackmagic Micro Studio Camera 4K, which fed into a Blackmagic Video Assist 7-inch monitor for recording, was used for top down hand shots of the students.

SoKrispyMedia continued to rely on Blackmagic for post-production, utilizing a combination of Unreal Engine and DaVinci Resolve Studio.

“Working on a pipeline between Blackmagic Design cameras, DaVinci Resolve software and Unreal Engine was surprisingly easy and intuitive,” said filmmaker Sam Wickert. “Between the full Blackmagic ecosystem with cameras, capture and playback and Resolve, we’re able to quickly and easily get up and running and integrate with Unreal Engine’s virtual production tools. To be honest, I don’t think if we had tried it any other way, it would have worked. Our current pipeline is running so smoothly, and we’re really happy with the images we’re getting.”