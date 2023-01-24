Blackmagic Design's Technologies Used in 60+ 2023 Sundance Film Festival Projects

“Earth Mama” graded by Sam Daley of Light Iron was among the projects using DaVinci Resolve.

FREMONT, Calif.—Blackmagic Design has announced that more than 60 projects at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival used its digital film cameras, DaVinci Resolve Studio editing, grading, visual effects (VFX) and audio post production software and Blackmagic Cloud as part of their workflows.

“Using Blackmagic Cloud has made major improvements in how I have been able to work during these pandemic days where many long-time collaborators have relocated," said Colorist Natacha Ikoli of Nice Dissolve. “For complex conform with multiple archives and sources, it meant being able to start color a little earlier than we normally would because conform could take place while look set sessions were happening. Blackmagic Cloud also gave me the flexibility to work from Nice Dissolve's studio, from my home studio in Brooklyn and in France seamlessly, never worrying about the latest versions of the project.”

Some of the Sundance projects that used Blackmagic Design cameras include:

“A Common Sequence” Co directors Mary Helena Clark and Mike Gibisser used Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 4.6K and Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro digital film cameras;

“Fantastic Machine” Directors Axel Danielson and Maximilien Van Aertryck used Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro;

“Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project” DP Derek Wiesehahn used Pocket Cinema Camera 4K and URSA Mini Pro 4.6K;

“Going Varsity in Mariachi” Sound Recordist Charlie Vela used Pocket Cinema Camera 4K for select sequences;

“Infinity Pool” DP Karim Hussain used Pocket Cinema Camera 6K for insert and 2nd unit shots;

“Nam June Paik: Moon Is the Oldest TV” DP Nelson Walker used Pocket Cinema Camera 6K for select interviews;

“Rye Lane” DP Olan Collardy used Pocket Cinema Camera 4K for select scenes; and

“Sometimes I Think About Dying” DP Dustin Lane used Pocket Cinema Camera 6K for B unit photography.

Some of the Sundance projects that used DaVinci Resolve and DaVinci Resolve Studio for production and post production include: