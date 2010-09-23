Blackmagic Design unveils Compact Videohub

Blackmagic Design at IBC2010 unveiled its Compact Videohub, a 40 x 40 SDI router that fits into two rack units of space and is and less than 1in deep.

Compact Videohub features 3Gb/s SDI, auto-switching SD, HD and 3Gb/s SDI formats, full SDI reclocking, USB, redundant power inputs, Ethernet and serial router control.

Compact Videohub includes a variety of control interfaces, such as USB as well as direct Ethernet and RS-422 serial interfaces. Direct Ethernet router control allows direct connection to a computer network for control. Ethernet control is fully compatible with Blackmagic Design‘s wide range of software control panels and the new Videohub Smart Control hardware control panel.

