Blackmagic Design ships UltraStudio 3D with Thunderbolt Technology

Blackmagic Design has begun shipping UltraStudio 3D with Intel Thunderbolt technology.

UltraStudio 3D allows portable capture and playback with full resolution dual stream 3-D support, 10-bit hardware architecture, dual-link 3Gb/s SDI support for up to 1080p60 in SDI and component analog and HDMI 1.4a connections, as well as full SD, HD and 2K support.

UltraStudio 3D uses the new Thunderbolt interface for dual link 3Gb/s SDI, HDMI 1.4a and analog component, S-video, composite, as well as balanced analog and AES/EBU digital audio capture and playback. UltraStudio 3D is well suited for 3-D workflows as it features interleaved, side-by-side, frame-packed and dual-stream capture and playback.

Used for dual-stream 3-D, the UltraStudio 3D dual-link SDI connections make it possible to capture and play back two streams, one for the left eye and one for the right eye. The two streams are recorded into two separate media files. Dual stream 3-D is higher quality because each eye is full resolution video, but dual stream is less compatible with current editing software. To solve this problem, Blackmagic Design’s Media Express 3 has been upgraded to handle both interleaved and dual-stream 3-D for capture and playback of 3-D media for a complete 3-D solution.