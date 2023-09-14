Blackmagic Design Launches New Cameras and Other Products

In a live stream, Blackmagic Design’s CEO Grant Petty unveiled three new cameras, two new control panels, a new camera app for iPhones, a new router and a host of software upgrades for DaVinci Resolve 18.6, Fusion Studio 18.6, Blackmagic Web Presenter 3.3 and ATEM Switchers 9.2.

The new cameras include Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K ($2,595; available now). The new high end digital film camera features a full frame 6K sensor, 13 stops of dynamic range, L-Mount lens mount and dual native ISO up to 25,600 for incredible low light performance and recording to CFexpress cards.

This new model also offers a massive 24 x 36mm 6K sensor, allowing for large format cinema camera image quality in a portable, lightweight body. Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K uses an L-Mount for lenses which works with a wide range of new and vintage lenses for a wider range of creative choices.

The second new camera is Blackmagic Micro Studio Camera 4K G2 ($995; available October 2023), which is the next generation model of the popular Blackmagic Micro Studio Camera 4K.

The new model retains tje compact design of the original model, but now upgraded with a 4K digital film sensor with 13 stops of dynamic range and dual native ISO up to 25,600 for incredible low light performance. In addition, Blackmagic Micro Studio Camera 4K G2 adds 12G-SDI for operation up to 2160p60, and a new USB-C expansion port for recording Blackmagic RAW to external disks as well as network control via Ethernet adapters.

The third camera, Blackmagic Studio Camera 4K Plus G2 ($1,345; available now) is an updated studio camera model which adds 12G-SDI allowing customers to connect it to SDI based switchers such as ATEM Constellation. The new model also adds support for remote camera control over networks via REST APIs and talkback on 3.5mm headsets. Blackmagic Studio Camera 4K Plus G2 retains the same amazing 4K digital film sensor with 13 stops of dynamic range, MFT lens mount and compact all-in-one design of the previous model.

The company also unveiled the Blackmagic Camera App (free; available now). It adds digital film camera controls to the Apple iPhone. Based on the same operating system as Blackmagic Design's award winning digital film cameras, these professional features give iPhone content creators the same tools used in feature films, television and documentaries. Support for Blackmagic Cloud allows creators to collaborate and share media with multiple editors and colorists around the world instantly.

The company also launched ATEM 1 M/E Advanced Panel 20 and ATEM 1 M/E Advanced Panel 30 (from $3,899; available October 2023).

The two new hardware control panels that are designed to access the full power of ATEM Constellation HD and 4K switchers. The new ATEM 1 M/E Advanced Panel 20 and 30 models feature the same elegant design as the 2 M/E and 4 M/E Advanced Panels, but in a compact size to fit into any broadcast studio space. The new 1 M/E panels include up to 3 system control LCDs, buttons for control of 4 upstream keyers, 4 downstream keyers and 4 M/E rows as well as a joystick, T-bar fader and more.

In addition, it showed off a new router, the new Blackmagic Videohub 80x80 12G ($9,995; available November 2023). A larger 80x80 12G-SDI router that lets customers connect and route any combination of SD, HD and Ultra HD on the same router at the same time. Blackmagic Videohub 80x80 12G features a front panel with shortcut buttons, an LCD which can display labels or live video, a machined metal spin knob for browsing video sources, reference connections and redundant power.

In addition, it released a number of new software updates, including DaVinci Resolve 18.6, Fusion Studio 18.6, Blackmagic Web Presenter 3.3 and ATEM Switchers 9.2.

The new DaVinci Resolve 18.6 update include: