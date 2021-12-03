Blackbird, TownNews Expand to 80 U.S. TV Stations

MOLINE, Ill. & London—Blackbird plc has announced that TownNews and its Blackbird cloud native video editing platform are now being used by 80 U.S. TV stations for digital news production. The deployments of Blackbird span 35 states.

Video production teams at the 80 U.S. TV stations use Blackbird collaboratively to remotely access, edit and quickly publish news content to social, web and other digital platforms. When paired with TownNews’ Field59 VMS, the latest news stories can be quickly delivered to viewers using Blackbird’s browser-based cloud native video editing platform.

Blackbird customers include Univision, IMG, Tata Communications, Sky News Arabia, EVS, A+E Networks, Eurovision Sport, BT, NHL, Cheddar News, Riot Games, the U.S Department of State and 80 US TV stations with TownNews, Blackbird said.