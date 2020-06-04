Blackbird to Boost Whisper’s Sports Video Production

LONDON—Blackbird will now be part of the Whisper broadcast production company’s team for sports production, which covers events like Formula One racing, the Rugby World Cup, the Women’s Six Nations, the Paralympcis, W Series racing, the NFL and SailGP.

Whisper went with Blackbird to assist with video production efficiencies for creating content, the official announcement says. Blackbird tools will be used to remotely edit and enrich content. Among the products, the Blackbird Player will allow for the rapid viewing, commenting and approving of content from anywhere.

“Enabling our teams to work safely and efficiently to create world class content is a big priority for Whisper,” said Sunil Patel, Whisper’s CEO. “Blackbird’s state of the art, accessible solution allows us to achieve this with the highest production values.”