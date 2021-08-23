Blackbird Inks Cloud Video Production Deal with CBS Sports Digital

LONDON—Blackbird plc has announced that CBS Sports Digital will deploy its video editing platform Blackbird for cloud-based video production.

CBS Sports Digital will use Blackbird for cloud video editing and publishing of sports content within CBS Sports Digital’s cloud infrastructure.

The cloud-based system will allow CBS Sports Digital editors to access live and file-based content for editing and enriching of content without having to travel to a facility. It will also also eliminate the need to transit material to and from multiple local storage environments.

Blackbird’s other customers include Tata Communications, EVS, BT, Univision, IMG, Deltatre, Sky News Arabia, A+E Networks, NHL, Eleven Sports, Riot Games, the U.S Department of State and 69 local US news stations with TownNews.

Blackbird’s patented technology allows for frame accurate navigation, playback, viewing and editing in the cloud. Blackbird enables multiple applications, which are used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, esports, live events and content owners, post-production houses, other mass market digital video channels and corporations.

The cloud-native editing system also removes the need for costly, high end workstations and can be used from almost anywhere on almost any device.