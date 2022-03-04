Black Box To Spotlight Emerald GE PCoIP Ultra Gateway At 2022 NAB Show
By Phil Kurz published
The Black Box Emerald GE makes it easier for broadcasters to collaborate remotely on productions
PITTSBURGH—Black Box will showcase its new Emerald GE PCoIP Ultra Gateway designed to enable multiple users to connect at the same time and control a virtual machine as if connecting to a physical system at the 2022 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 23-27.
Leveraging PC-over-IP Ultra technology, the Black Box Emerald GE PCoIP Ultra Gateway requires extremely low bandwidth and supports remote access through local and wide area networks (LANs and WANs), Black Box said.
Pairing seamlessly with the Emerald KVM-over-IP platform, Emerald GE supports VM sharing while ensuring a secure, high resolution and highly responsive computing experience. With the ability to unlock collaboration across physical and VMs, Emerald GE enables broadcasters to work together efficiently in remote production scenarios, it said.
See Black Box at NAB Show booth W4117.
More information is available on the company’s website.
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.
