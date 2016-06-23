Trending

BitTorrent Now Launches on Google Play

SAN FRANCISCO—BitTorrent has rebranded its Bundle video platform to BitTorrent Now as part of a plan to add apps for mobile devices and connected TV platforms. The first step in this plan is BitTorrent’s announcement that it will launch on Google Play/Android. Additional expansions to iOS smartphone and tablets and Apple TV are expected in the near future.

TV Technology sister publication Multichannel News has the full story.