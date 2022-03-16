Bitcentral To Power VideoElephant Content Marketplace

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.—Bitcentral has partnered with premium video hub VideoElephant to enhance and expand its marketplace of free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels for syndication to distributors worldwide, the company announced today.

VideoElephant will use Bitcentral’s FUEL platform to create dynamically programmed linear channels at scale from its catalog of premium content. FUEL along with Powr.tv, which Bitcentral recently acquired, will enable VideoElephant to reach new audiences and drive ad revenue while operating in a more time-efficient and cost-effective way, Bitcentral said.

VideoElephant has a library of more than 2,500 new videos added daily. It aggregates content from hundreds of top publishers and content providers, including brands like Sports Illustrated, Us Weekly, Reader’s Digest and Chicago Tribune.

“VideoElephant has been a pioneer in providing an easy-to-use platform to integrate on-demand video from hundreds of content partners,” said Greg Morrow, general manager of Bitcentral’s streaming media group. “They are the largest on-demand video content aggregator in the world and now the FUEL + Powr.tv combined solution is allowing them to rapidly and cost-effectively deploy that library in the FAST and CTV ecosystem.”

Bitcentral will enable VideoElephant to manage its libraries better and to distribute its FAST channel solution more widely. Its FUEL solution creates dynamic linear channels at scale, and its Powr.tv OTT solution increases the breadth of distribution options available to VideoElephant, it said.

“We are entering an exciting new era of linear channel publishing at scale. Bitcentral is the perfect partner to enhance and expand our linear FAST channel offering,” said VideoElephant chief revenue officer Brian Cullinane. “This move takes our go-to-market strategy to the next level with a partner that not only understands the needs of publishers today to create new delivery and distribution methods, but also their extensive experience in broadcast means their operational know-how is simply unmatched.”

