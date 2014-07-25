Bitcentral is a Finalist for OC Tech Alliance Awards

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF.— Bitcentral, Inc., video production workflow creator dedicated to open news delivery has been named as a finalist in the Outstanding Company category of the Orange County Technology Alliance Annual High-Tech Innovation Awards.



Bitcentral is a 20 year veteran of news content production, distribution, aggregation and publishing solutions that enable seamless end-to-end digital workflows. Bitcentral provides open, non-proprietary content workflow systems with long-term flexibility.



“We are incredibly honored to be a finalist for this year’s High-Tech Innovation Awards in the Outstanding Company category. Bitcentral’s culture fosters the creativity of each of our team members, we have accomplished great things together and I couldn’t be more proud. Being nominated for this award is an honor and reinforces our commitment to developing innovations together as a team,” said Fred Fourcher, CEO of Bitcentral. The High-Tech Innovation Awards from the OC Tech Alliance is a Southern California tradition for recognizing technology innovation.



“We received many nominations this year, from companies all over Orange County including large well-established firms to start-ups,” said Peter Craig, CEO of the OC Tech Alliance. “We congratulate Bitcentral, Inc. for being selected as a finalist. This selection demonstrates an example of the leadership that drives technology innovative here, across the country and around the world.”



Now in its 21st year, the High-Tech Awards is Southern California’s premier awards program event celebrating achievement among the regional tech industry. The OC Tech Alliance honors local companies, individuals and products that drive innovation in Orange County. The award recipients will be announced at a gala dinner on Oct. 9, 2014, at the Westin South Coast Plaza.



In addition to the outstanding Company award, OC Tech Alliance will recognize excellence among outstanding CEO’s and innovative products leading Orange County.



In partnership with Project Tomorrow, a leading national education nonprofit group focused on preparing today’s students to be tomorrow’s innovators, OC Tech Alliance will also celebrate local educators, schools, and students for their innovative use of science, math and technology in the classroom and the community.