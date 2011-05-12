Bitcentral Hires First CFO



Production workflow solutions provider Bitcentral has announced the appointment of the company’s first chief financial officer.



Cleve Cushing will join the company’s executives and manage all financial oversight and reporting of the company. He will help guide the company through a recent boom in sales based heavily on the release of the new Precis workflow system and Oasis video content storage platform. Cleving will report directly to Bitcentral CEO and President Fred Fourcher.



“We’ve just completed our biggest sales year in the history of the company, with everyone from independent broadcasters to large station groups embracing our workflow and content storage solutions,” said Fourcher. “With Cleve as our CFO, we are poised to continue on our growth surge and take the company to our next level of success.”



Cushing brings 30 years of business entrepreneurship, leadership and management experience to Bitcentral, holding leadership positions in numerous multi-billion dollar firms including Boise Cascade, Micron Construction, Idaho Timber, Hubble Engineering and Petra Incorporated.



