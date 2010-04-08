Bill Beam to Lead MSI Domestic Sales



MSI has retained former WABC-TV director of engineering Bill Beam's new firm, WH Beam Associates, to lead its domestic sales efforts and assist in new product development. In addition to working with MSI President Hallie Sweden on strategic marketing and sales, he will consult on digital transmission and mobile hand-held test gear development at MSI.



Beam is well known in the TV broadcast industry for his work designing and installing numerous transmitter and broadcast facilities, including a key role in restoring off-air broadcasting in New York City after the loss of the World Trade Center. MSI founder Eric Small has known and worked with Bill for over 25 years.



"Bill is a gifted engineer and manager," Small said. "I look forward to his contributing to MSI sales and new product efforts."



