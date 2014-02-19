BIA/Kelsey Promotes Fratrik to SVP

CHANTILLY, VA.— BIA/Kelsey has promoted Mark Fratrik, Ph.D., to senior vice president.



Since joining the company in 2001, Fratrik has been a leader in the firm’s research and forecasting initiatives on the local media market. He manages the company’s Media Access Pro, a database and analytical application that provides hundreds of information fields for the radio, television and newspaper industries.



Fratrik developed BIA/Kelsey’s Media Ad View forecasts, which track local advertising by media and business category. This analysis has expanded the firm’s coverage of ad spending within local markets and the shift to online. Fratrik is the author of BIA/Kelsey’s “Investing In” publication series, which includes quarterly market reports on radio and television, as well as the company’s “State-of-the-Industry Radio” and “State-of-the-Industry Television” reports.



Fratrik is a frequent keynoter and speaker at media conferences and is often quoted in the press.



“His insights and understanding bring our data and analytics to life so people can act on the information we provide,” said Tom Buono, founder and CEO of BIA/Kelsey.



Fratrik oversees a staff of 15, which consists of analysts, client support services and a call out staff. He is also currently leading BIA/Kelsey’s practice on the valuation of spectrum.



Prior to joining BIA/Kelsey, he served as a vice president/economist at the National Association of Broadcasters. While there, he conducted primary research and wrote research studies on the radio and television industries. Before joining the NAB, he worked for the Federal Trade Commission in the Bureau of Economics, where conducted analyses of industry practices to evaluate overall economic impact for five years. He has also served as an adjunct professor of economics at John Hopkins University.



Fratrik received his B.A. in mathematics and economics from State University of New York at Binghamton and his Masters and Doctoral degrees in economics from Texas A&M in College Station.