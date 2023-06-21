BIA Advisory Services Unveils MAPro Breeze

CHANTILLY, Va.—BIA Advisory Services has launched MAPro Breeze (MEDIA Access Pro Breeze), a streamlined service designed to make finding and using MAPro data more intuitive, easier and faster.

“MAPro Breeze takes the best suggestions from out clients to deliver faster, easier searching options along with new functionality that helps clients work better,” said Georgina Santilli, director of research client services at BIA Advisory.

Search features enable users to look up call letters, affiliations, licensed market names and ranks as well as total number of markets and stations in a market. The new offering also allows users to find digital coverage Points of Presence, OTA and digital revenue, current and previous station owners along with FCC IDs that directly link to its websites, the company said.

“MAPro Breeze is a necessary tool for busy professionals, offering simple searches and customizable search options to all types of our proprietary MAPro information,” said BIA Advisory founder and CEO Tom Bruno. With MAPro Breeze, we’ve made it easier for our clients to find the data they need to make informed decisions, whether they are tracking owners, examining comparable sales within markets or doing group revenue comparisons.”

The new service also offers BIA’s quarterly Investing In Radio and Investing In TV analysis, providing valuable takeaways on trends and activities. All data from MAPro Breeze is available for export as Excel, PDF and CSV files and can be printed or copied to use in any report or presentation, the company said.

Other members of the BIA Advisory suite of advertising intelligence services include MEDIA Access Pro, the company’s broadcasting and publishing resource database, and BIA ADVantage, its local market ad spending intelligence service.