BI Partners with National Datacast to Extend Reach
NEW YORK: Broadcast International announced a partnership with National Datacast allowing BI’s Broadcast Managed Media Services Division to leverage National Datacast’s network to deliver content to a broad range of customer locations.
National Datacast is the wireless data network created by PBS member stations and is used by several companies to deliver a variety of content types throughout the United States.
