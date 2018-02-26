BFA Reveals 2018 Leadership Award Recipients

NEW YORK—The Broadcasters Foundation of America has announced the six winners of the 2018 Ward L. Quaal Leadership Awards. BFA hands out the Leadership Awards annually to recognize career contributions to the broadcast industry and the community at-large, per the organization’s press release.

Here are the 2018 recipients:

· Marcellus Alexander, president, NAB Education Foundation

· Joe Bilotta, president and CEO, JMB Solution, LLC

· Richard Bodorff, partner, Wiley Rein LLP

· Steve Jones, vice president and general manager, ABC Radio

· Patrick Maines, former president and CEO, The Media Institute

· Bill McElveen, executive vice president, Alpha Media

The Awards will be presented during the Broadcasters Foundation annual breakfast at the NAB Show, which this year will take place on April 11 at 7 a.m. To register for the breakfast or find out additional information, contact the BFA at info@thebfoa.org.