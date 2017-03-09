BFA Reveals 2017 Quaal Leadership Awards

NEW YORK—Six individuals have been recognized with the Broadcasters Foundation of America’s 2017 Ward L. Quaal Leadership Awards, the organization announced via a press release. In addition, the BFA has also rewarded its Chairman’s Award to William Duhamel.

The winners of the Quaal Leadership Awards are Harry Jessell, editor and co-publisher of TVNewscheck and NetNewscheck; David Lougee, president of Tegna Media; Diane Sutter, Shooting Star Broadcasting’s president and CEO; the National Association of Broadcasters’s Executive Vice President of Radio John David; Scott Knight, president and CEO of Knight Media Group, and the Knight family; and Larry Patrick, managing partner for Patrick Communications. The Leadership Awards are said to recognize career contributions to the broadcast industry and the community at large.

Williams Duhamel, president of Duhamel Broadcasting Enterprises, has also be tapped to receive the 2017 BFA Chairman’s Award for his contributions to the broadcast industry and community.

All of the award recipients will be honored at the Foundation’s annual breakfast, which will be held April 26 at the Encore Hotel in Las Vegas during the 2017 NAB Show. Pre-registration is required to attend the breakfast. For more information, contact info@thebfoa.org.