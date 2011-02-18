Beyerdynamic Launches DT 1350 Monitoring Headphone



Farmingdale, NY: Beyerdynamic has launched its DT 1350 professional monitoring headphone, featuring Tesla technology.



The completely re-engineered Tesla drivers are said to help the phones achieve an almost lossless magnetic flux, providing a combination of ambient noise reduction and a maximum sound pressure level of 129 dB.



The removable, soft ear cushions and flexible headband help to ensure the headphones will sit securely and remain comfortable even during prolonged periods of use. The ear cups swivel 90 degrees, allowing "single-ear" monitoring.



The Tesla system features a ring-shaped magnet, which allowed the company's engineers to place a drill hole directly behind the center of the membrane, reportedly in order to minimize disruptive resonances. According to beyerdynamic, the use of a multilayer membrane suppresses unwanted partial vibrations and resultant distortion.



Another feature of the Tesla system is its full-metal design. This is said to prevent any uncontrolled resonances in any part of the casing, which might, in turn, distort the sound. The metal also protects the device against electrical interference.



