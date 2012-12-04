Bexel to Hold Bicoastal Sale

BURBANK, CALIF. — Bexel will host a year-end sale of equipment that was used for the Olympics and demonstrations.



The East Coast sale will be held for the first time on Dec. 11- 12 from 12 to 6 p.m. at 625 West 55th Street in New York City. The West Coast sale will happen on Dec. 12-13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2701 N. Ontario Street in Burbank, Calif.



The equipment for sale will include the Panasonic AJ-HPX3100 HD P2 camcorders, Panasonic AK-HC1500G 720p/1080i Box cameras, Canon XJ86X9.3BIE HD TelephotoLens, Fujinon ZA22x and ZA12x wide angle lenses and RTW 31960S Surround Sound Analyzer. There will also be Sachtler and Vinten tripods and pan heads, plus Petrol bags available, in addition to Evertz and other terminal equipment.



