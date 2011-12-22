Bexel showcases leading technologies at SVC event

Bexel, a unit of the Vitec Group, was again on site at the Sports Video Group’s (SVG) sixth-annual League Technology Summit last week at the New York Hilton. As one of the sponsors selected to host a technology showcase, Bexel offered attendees a closer look at leading camera systems, audio and lighting solutions for the sports broadcast industry.

SVG’s League Technology Summit is one of the leading events of the year for sports TV professionals, with executive-level forecasts, discussions and keynotes for the upcoming year, in addition to an exhibition space. Specifically for this targeted audience, Bexel demonstrated several key technologies for sports broadcasts, including:

Calrec Hydra2: A popular routing system that features plug-and-play architecture to enable connecting consoles together by connecting their routers, with a single connection between routers providing 512 audio signals (digital, analog, MADI) in both directions and enormous network expansion.



Camera Corps Q-Ball: An ultra-compact, remotely controlled camera with an integral 10X zoom optical lens and smooth-accelerating pan/tilt motors. Housed in a robust and fully weatherproof 115mm diameter aluminum sphere, the Q-Ball is a popular component included in many of Bexel’s broadcast packages.



TSL PAM1 and PAM2: The latest addition to the company’s comprehensive range of multichannel audio monitoring units, TSL’s revolutionary PAM1-3G8 is now complemented by PAM2-3G16, featuring dual hi-resolution OLED screens, 16 channels, optional Dolby decoding and one of the most operator-friendly and intuitive user interfaces of products in its class.



Litepanels Sola6 and Hilio: For sports broadcasters looking for the latest in LED lighting solutions, Bexel showed the Sola6 and Hilio on display from Litepanels. This new high-output fixture provides the advantages of Litepanels’ proprietary LED technology, while remaining incredibly energy efficient.

“At Bexel, we value our relationship with the Sports Video Group, and the League Technology Summit is a great way for us to introduce our newest inventory of product offerings and services to sports broadcast professionals,” says Lee Estroff, director of broadcast technical sales, Bexel. “On a daily basis Bexel is out in the field, producing sports broadcasts of all sizes.”